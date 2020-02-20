Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office warns citizens to beware of hazardous road conditions

JACKSON PARISH, La. – The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to warn everyone to please be safe while driving.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there have been several roads reported to have water over them:

– Hwy 505 near Wyatt (road closed)

– Hwy 810 around Odenbough Rd

– Stephenson Drive at Beech Springs

– Nine Pine Rd at Beach Springs

– Chatham Lake Road at Hwy 146

– Riser RD near Hwy 148

– Boatner RD at both Hwy 810 and Walker Rd

– Hwy 155 at St. Rest

– Hwy 813-3 near Beach Springs

The Sheriff’s Office also says if you see water over the road, turn around. Please stay safe!

