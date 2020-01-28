Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Juvenile

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Children, Welfare Concern Media Advisory on behalf of the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office. They need assistance in locating four children, as well as their mother, 33-year-old Amanda Morgan of Chatham.

The children, 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Brayden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan, and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan, were last seen with their mother in a blue 2015 Ford F-150. The Ford was last seen displaying Texas license plate HFM2002. There is a high probability that 25-year-old Tyler Heard will be with Morgan and her children. The vehicle is registered to both Amanda Morgan and Russell Morgan.

The family is concerned about the mental status of Amanda Morgan and the safety of the children, while in her care. They believe she may be traveling to Alabama, where family is located.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of the children, or Amanda Morgan, should immediately contact the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-259-9021 or dial 911. This is not an AMBER Alert, but a request for the media to publicize the information about this Endangered/Missing Children, Welfare Concern in their area. All questions should be directed to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office.