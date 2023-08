JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department announced the loss of one of their beloved K-9s, Loki. Loki’s End of Watch was August 5, 2023. Unfortunately, Loki passed away due to medical issues.

Photo courtesy of Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department

The KTVE/KARD family sends our condolences to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department.