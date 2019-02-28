Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of scams

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON Parish - (2/28/19) The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking residents to watch out for scams.

The Sheriff's Office has recently received several complaints about different types of scams.

Residents are asked to remember the following:

* The IRS does not contact anyone via phone or email.

* Banks will not contact you and ask for personal information.

* Publishers Clearing House does not contact anyone asking them to send the taxes they owe on the money they won.

* Law Enforcement Agencies do not contact you via phone stating that you have a warrant and need to contact them to make payments, or the local "cops" will come arrest you.

* Companies do not contact you via phone, text, or email in regards to your phone or computer having viruses or other issues.

If you receive a call and are not sure if it's a scam, you are asked to call the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-259-9021.