JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 24, 2023, Jackson Parish Library will hold its Second Annual Book Fair from 1:00 PM through 4:00 PM.

Photo courtesy from Jackson Parish Library

If you are a local creator and would like to attend this event, call 318-259-5697 or email events@jacksonparishlib.org to be part of this event.