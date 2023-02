JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jackson Parish Library Park and Inclusive Playground are allowing people from the community to purchase a brick to promote their business or honor the memory of a loved one. To purchase a brick you can stop by the library or call before Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

All money raised will go towards the cost of the free addition to the community. For more information, you can contact Angela Walsworth at 318-259-5697.