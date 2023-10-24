JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, starting at 8 AM, a burn ban will be in effect in Jackson Parish. The burn ban will prohibit all outdoor burning and will last until it is determined that the weather conditions are safe enough to lift the burn ban.

Violators of the burn ban may receive a $500 fine or face six months in jail. This ordinance does not apply to prescribed burns by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.