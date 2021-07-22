Jackie Robbins named IA 2021 Industry Achievement Award recipient

FAIRFAX, Va. (KTVE/KARD) — A Ruston man has been named a recipient of the 2021 Industry Achievement Award.

According to The Irrigation Association (IA), Robbins has been given the IA’s highest honor and they recognize is contributions to the advancement of the irrigation industry.

IA says Robbins is a pioneer in the microirrigation field. Microirrigation is a low-flow-rate type of irrigation that can reduce the likelihood of overwatering crops.

Robbins, according to IA, recognized the potential and the benefits of the microirrigation technology and began doing research to improve commercial farming operations in southern states.

Robbins work has played a significant role in microirrigation being adopted as a primary method to irrigate several different kinds of plants where surface and sprinkler irrigation, or even no irrigation has been used.

In addition to Robbins, this year’s Industry Achievement Award was also presented to Angelo Mazzei.

“These two award recipients have both been impacting the irrigation industry for numerous decades,” said IA CEO Deborah Hamlin, CAE, FASAE. “Their work has not only advanced the industry by promoting efficient irrigation but it has impacted the lives of growers, aspiring irrigation professionals and others working in our industry. Their fingerprint on the industry will be felt for many years to come.”

Robbins says “I am honored to be selected as a 2021 recipient of the Irrigation Association’s Industry Achievement Award. It is great to be part of an industry that is committed to developing and applying technologies that improve our use of natural resources (water, energy, soil, etc.) without abusing them. I thank my colleagues, educators, students, mentors and especially the Irrigation-Mart family for their encouragement, cooperation and support throughout my career. Irrigation has a bright future filled with many great opportunities.”

Robbins and the other 2021 IA award recipients will be featured guests on a webinar hosted by the IA this fall.

More information about this and other IA awards and past recipients can be found at www.irrigation.org/awards.