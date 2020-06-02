Jack Clampit issues apology after controversial Facebook Post

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (06/02/2020) –Vice President of The Ouachita Parish Police Jury, Jack Clampit, has issued an apology following his controversial Facebook post from over the weekend.
Last week I made a comment, I need to apologize for. I didn’t proofread my comment and it came out wrong. To those who I offended, I’m sincerely sorry. It wasn’t intended to be a racist remark but I see where it could be taken that way. I wrote: I am concerned about the business owners who are losing their dream due to thugs. Many of which are Black. I should have written it differently. I am concerned about business owners (many of whom are black) Losing their dream due to looters. Again, I apologize for my ambiguous comments and ask for the forgiveness of those I offended.Jack Clampit, Vice President of The Ouachita Parish Police Jury
Here is Clampit’s Facebook post: