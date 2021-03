TALLULAH, LA. (KTVE/KARD)-- As many residents will tell you, water has been an issue in Tallulah for years. Mayor Charles Finlayson said the only way to get the water back on track is to borrow $7.8M from the USDA to rehabilitate the current water plant.

"The state is telling us that we have to fix this problem. If we don't do something about it now, the state will fix the issue and we will be fined," Mayor Finlayson said.