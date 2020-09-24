“It’s ‘fake’ meth”: Monroe man arrested on several charges

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (09/24/20)— On 09/23/20, at around 5 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a residence in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the gate of the home.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver, Zachary McVay. He made no sense as to why he was parked in front of the residence.

Zachary McVay

McVay stated that his girlfriend was sleeping with an attorney inside the residence, but that he was best friends with the homeowner, and that earlier he had pushed the gate open.

The deputy observed hand prints on both sides of the gate where it had been pushed open, and was now inoperable. McVay stated he had pushed the gate open, but decided to go no further.

McVay then stated he had been advised by his attorney to enter the residence and find his wife, even though he had used the term girlfriend earlier.

During the encounter with the deputy, McVay continued to have jerky movements, would stare into nothing, and spoke very slowly.

McVay advised the deputy he had been arrested previously for dangerous drugs and impersonating a federal employee.

At one point, McVay put his vehicle into drive and was instructed to put the vehicle back into park.

At this time, McVay was instructed to exit the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs until the deputy could make contact with the homeowner, who was also the caller/complainant.

The homeowner stated she wished to press charges for trespassing and that she didn’t know McVay at all.

During a search of the vehicle before being towed, two glass smoking pipes were found with a crystal-like substance inside, suspected methamphetamine.

During a post-Miranda interview, McVay stated that the pipes were his, but that it was ‘fake’ meth.

McVay was placed under arrest and transported to OCC, where he was booked on the charges of Criminal Trespass, Prohibited Acts/Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance – Schedule II.

During a criminal history check, it was discovered that McVay was just released from probation on September 17. He has several drug charges pending, as well as Aggravated Assault, Cyber Stalking, and Trespassing.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.