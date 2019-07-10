‘It happened again:’ CPSO warning about jury scam

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued another warning about a scam that demands money from victims who are told that they will otherwise face jail time.

According to a post on the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a Caddo deputy was contacted Tuesday afternoon by a woman who said she had just given $1,500 to a man who called her and said she had a warrant for missing jury duty.

The woman told the deputy the man was patient and well-spoken and waited while she scratched off the codes on the back of her cards and gave him the vital information over the phone.

The man claimed providing the information would pay her fine and keep her out of jail.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to NOT give money to anyone who calls and says you have a warrant or will be arrested. Also, don’t give information to any stranger who asks for money over the phone. It is a scam.

Police asks if anyone has questions to contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office directly at 675-2170.

