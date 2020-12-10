Issues with Texas Street sewer lift station could cause sewer backups in parts of North Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The city of Monroe says there has been an issue at the Texas Street Sewer Lift Station and it could impact North Monroe residents.

The city says the lift station experienced a mechanical failure during a scheduled upgrade.

The Texas Street station, according to the city, services a large area from Interstate-20 all the way to the North Levee System, which serves everything from Riverside Drive to Lamy Lane; River Oaks is covered by a different station.

The city says that if you live in the affected areas you could experience some sewer issues.

The City of Monroe Sewer Department is working to address the issue as quickly as possible.

According to the city, the work is expected to take between two and three days. During that time there is a likelihood of sewage backing up into all of the sewer lines within the Texas station’s coverage area.

Overflows from cleanouts and manholes are also possible. Again, the City of Monroe Sewer Department is doing everything possible to prevent overflows from occurring.