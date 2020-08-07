Is Your Child Safe in the Vehicle? Free Car Seat Check Event

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will be conducting a free Car Seat check event on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The event will take place at Academy Sports parking lot, 111 Constitution Dr., West Monroe, LA 71292. No appointment is necessary.

It is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives. Child safety seats offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out of 4 car seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the wide variety of car seats available, the range of children’s weights and heights, and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market. These misuses span all races, educational levels, and socioeconomic status.

During the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the correct use of car seats according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is important that caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt anytime they are traveling in a vehicle.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Fitting Station”. Technicians are available by appointment at Troop F to assist caregivers in the proper installation of their car seats. For a comprehensive list of all fitting stations across the state, please visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s website.

