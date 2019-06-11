Investigations underway for two car burglaries and a possible arson in Hamburg Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

HAMURG, Ar. - (06/11/19) Investigations are underway for two car burglaries and a possible arson that happened within the same night.

The Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department was notified of a house fire on Jackson Street around 1 a.m. There were no reported injuries, just a family that was thankful to have made it out before the fire spread.

"We were just awakened by loud knocks at the door," said Tim Mooney. "So, I jumped up and a family friend said the house was on fire."

Officials say the fire started near the couple's bedroom outside the home. It's something that Mooney can't get out of his mind, though, it's been an even harder pill to swallow knowing that not just him but his family were potential targets for crime.

"My family and my kids were in there laying sleep we all could've been gone right now," Mooney said.

Now, all that's left is a damaged mobile home and charred clothing and appliances, all material things that Mooney says doesn't compare to his family's life.

While they slept peacefully, the family believes someone above was working mightily.

"The devil is in places but God is everywhere," Mooney said.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating this house fire as a possible arson. They will conduct a formal investigation Wednesday.

Local police, though, are handling two car burglaries that also happened in the early hours on Tuesday morning.

Footage from one of the victim's surveillance cameras shows two men entering the property. Police say both burglaries happened on South Cherry Street and the victim's cars were unlocked. A cell phone and three handguns were stolen by the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the arson or burglaries, please contact Hamburg Police Department at 870-853-5300.