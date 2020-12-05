WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators are searching for clues to a fire that began around 5 AM this morning, Dec 5. 2020, at a plastic’s company known as Astro Industries in West Monroe.
Authorities say no one was injured but several buildings were damaged in the fire.
According to firefighters on scene, they expect to be battling the blaze until tomorrow.
The business sits in front of a wooded area, so firefighters are doing their best to ensure the flames do not spread.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Investigation underway following early morning business fire
- Homeland Security investigating scams related to new COVID-19 vaccines
- Cartels flood border with synthetic drugs, exacerbating addiction and homicide rates
- Federal student loans payments and interest pause to continue into 2021
- Here’s how much the ’12 Days of Christmas’ gifts would cost you in 2020