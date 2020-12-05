Investigation underway following early morning business fire

WEST MONROE, La. — Investigators are searching for clues to a fire that began around 5 AM this morning, Dec 5. 2020, at a plastic’s company known as Astro Industries in West Monroe.

Authorities say no one was injured but several buildings were damaged in the fire.

According to firefighters on scene, they expect to be battling the blaze until tomorrow.

The business sits in front of a wooded area, so firefighters are doing their best to ensure the flames do not spread.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.