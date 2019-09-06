Investigation: Caldwell Parish deputies arrested 9 in meth lab bust

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — (9/6/19) Deputies arrested nine people in connection to a meth lab investigation.

Over the past several months, the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Detectives have conducted numerous undercover narcotics operations. These investigations were concluded on 09/04/2019 with the arrest of 9 people with a total of 41 charges, with more arrests to come.

This investigation also resulted in three search warrants and the seizure of firearms, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a methamphetamine lab.









“Since early 2019, our department has been focusing on highway interdiction, targeting those who carry drugs in and through our parish. It is because of this, you have seen your sheriff’s department make arrests on Possession of CDS and Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute charges. A few months ago I asked my narcotics detectives to focus on mid to high-level dealers in our community. This round-up is the result of that investigation. I want to thank my Narcotics Detectives, CPSO Deputies, CPSO SWAT Team, Grayson Police Department, Columbia Police Department, and Louisiana Probation & Parole Officers. I promised three years ago to attack the drug problem in our parish and I will continue to fight for the future of our parish.” Sheriff Clay Bennett

The following arrests are the results of these investigations:

Sylvester D Brown, age 37 of Grayson:

3 counts of Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule II CDS with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Xanax)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession/Creation of a Meth Lab

Kayla D Hollier, age 32 of Grayson:

Possession of Schedule II CDS with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana), Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Xanax)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession/Creation of a Meth Lab

Akee Douglas, age 35 of Grayson:

1 count of Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Rickey D Garsee, age 70 of Columbia:

3 counts of Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone/APAP)

James D Sharp, age 24 of Grayson:

2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone/APAP)

Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

37th JDC Warrant: FTA Child Support

John R Norris Jr, age 44 of Columbia:

1 count of Distribution of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

2 counts of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Yolanda M Neal, age 42 of Columbia:

2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Dustin McClanahan, age 39 of Columbia:

2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule II CDS with Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Schedule I CDS (Marijuana)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Candice N Lively, age 40 of Columbia: