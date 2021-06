Leon Thomas III, Grambling State University's legendary broadcaster and public address announcer has died at the age of 51 following his battle with colon cancer this morning.

Thomas was known as "The Voice" of Grambling State University and spent more than 10 years over two separate stints with the Grambling State Sports Network as a sideline reporter and the public address announcer for the schools' football team. He was responsible for his electrifying introduction of the World Famed Grambling State Tigers Marching Band at the team's home games at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.