Interstate 20 closure due to downed power lines

Road Closure_-9028113574744079134

(KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say a portion of Interstate 20 has been closed because power lines fell across the road.

Troopers say the lines fell at milepost 148, Entergy is on their way, and Troopers are on site to help with traffic.

