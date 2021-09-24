Inmate death at Lincoln Parish Detention Center prompts investigation

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After the death of an inmate at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on September 24, 2021, the North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit (NLSIU) is investigating the events leading up to the death. According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office called the NLSIU to handle this investigation.

At this time, investigators say there is no foul play suspected and they are waiting on the autopsy report. Deputies say they are not releasing the name of the inmate at this time, because they want to notify the family. This is still an active investigation and we will continue to follow it to bring you updates as they are made available.