Injured deputy receives $3,000 check

Posted: Mar 01, 2019 02:11 AM CST

HAUGHTON, La. - (3/1/19) A Bossier Parish Community is lending a helping hand to a first responder injured while on duty.

Sevaral Sonic locations across Bossier Parish raised more than $3,000 to help Deputy Daniel Golden with medical expenses.

Golden was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside of T.L. Rhodes Elementary School. He suffered a head injury and a broken leg.

"We're just surprised at how many people have given. It's overwhelming," Daniel Golden, Sheriffs Deputy
Today was the first day Deputy Golden has made a public appearnace since the accident.

