Injured deputy receives $3,000 check
HAUGHTON, La. - (3/1/19) A Bossier Parish Community is lending a helping hand to a first responder injured while on duty.
Sevaral Sonic locations across Bossier Parish raised more than $3,000 to help Deputy Daniel Golden with medical expenses.
Golden was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside of T.L. Rhodes Elementary School. He suffered a head injury and a broken leg.
"We're just surprised at how many people have given. It's overwhelming," Daniel Golden, Sheriffs Deputy
Today was the first day Deputy Golden has made a public appearnace since the accident.
More Stories
-
Here's your Fish & Game Forecast
-
The #1 LSU Tiger Baseball team travels to Austin, Tx., this weekend…
-
Arkansans trying to snub out their smoking habit could soon go to…