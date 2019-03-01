Injured deputy receives $3,000 check

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAUGHTON, La. - (3/1/19) A Bossier Parish Community is lending a helping hand to a first responder injured while on duty.

Sevaral Sonic locations across Bossier Parish raised more than $3,000 to help Deputy Daniel Golden with medical expenses.

Golden was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside of T.L. Rhodes Elementary School. He suffered a head injury and a broken leg.

"We're just surprised at how many people have given. It's overwhelming," Daniel Golden, Sheriffs Deputy

Today was the first day Deputy Golden has made a public appearnace since the accident.