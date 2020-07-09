Information sought in Hodge fire investigation

JACKSON PARISH, La. — The State Fire Marshal’s Office has partnered up with the Crimestoppers of North Delta in it’s eforts to obtain additional information regarding multiple vehicle fires in the Hodge area.

Authorities say the Jackson Parish Ward 7 Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Bellwood Drive on Monday, June 8 after several vehicles were reportedly on fire.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex where they located three burning vehicles; one of which was damaged inside and out, while the other two only received exterior damage.

The vehicles were located 20 feet away from an apartment unit which had 5 people inside, two of which were children and one was a disabled adult.

After an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in one of the three vehicles and then spread to the other two.

Deputies say witnesses reported hearing an explosion before seeing fire in one of the cars and seeing another vehicle speeding away.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Crimestoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274) or visit www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.

Tips can be shared anonymously and may result in a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

