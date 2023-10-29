RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 28, 2023, shortly after 7 PM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F opened an investigation into a single-vehicle fatal crash on I-20 just east of the Start exit. As a result of the crash, 60-year-old Vincent Moody of Indiana was killed.

The initial investigation uncovered that Moody was riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and traveling west on I-20. Moody was ejected from the bike after hitting an inflatable jumper that was obstructing the roadway.

Moody was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet during the incident and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A second motorcyclist, who also struck the inflatable jumper, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Impairment is not a suspected factor, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.