Increased flooding and river commerce

BATON ROUGE, La. - (2/28/19) We've already seen some impact of the rising water with Plaquemine Ferry shutting own a few hours today to move the ferry to the uppermost loading ramp.

The army corps of engineers say, at this time, there's no need to open the Morganza Spillway, but they are keeping a close eye on it.

With heavily-trafficked ports in the area, officials are also keeping an eye on if they'll need to slow any of that commercial traffic down.

Officials warn, if you go out on the river, be careful because there are strong currents right now.

