BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)- As you can see from the video most of the flooding is happening on the side of the roads as water levels continue to rise. Some sewers did appear to be overflowing pouring more water into the banks on the sides of back roads in Bastrop.

Major road ways and backroads are in pretty decent conditions. No trees or debris were in the roadways, just some significant flooding in the residential homes area.

Morehouse Parish did close down some schools in the area due to the inclement weather. Bastrop is one of the most affected areas in Morehouse Parish.