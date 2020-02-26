In The Kitchen: Newk’s Eatery shares Lent-friendly menu options

WEST MONROE, La. (2/7/2020) — Will Erwin of Newk’s Eatery stops by to highlight some of their tasty Lent-friendly seafood selections.

In anticipation of Lent, and the increase in seafood consumption, Newk’s has introduced their new Spicy Southwest Caesar Salad.

The salad has lemon-cilantro marinated shrimp, romaine lettuce, red and yellow bell peppers, Parmesan cheese tossed with Chipotle Adobo Caesar dressing and topped with tortilla strips.

They also have many Grab-N-Go Lent Friendly options like their Protein Packs of Atlantic salmon fillets, broiled shrimp & seared Ahi Tuna.





You can view their full salad menu at www.newks.com for details on all of our hand-tossed masterpieces.