In 2020, COVID-19 is now the 3rd leading death in the United States

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — With 170,451 deaths, it’s moved ahead of the previous third leading cause of death, accidents like unintentional injuries. Closer to home in Louisiana, 4,431 deaths have been reported and in Ouachita Parish, 117 deaths.

Doctor Martha Whyte says most people don’t die just from COVID-19, but rather a complication of COVID-19; meaning the patient had an underlying health issue.

“Kidney failure or they have heart issues, pneumonia-like problems, respiratory failure. All of those are the true underlying cause, but COVID is what led to that and that’s why they get defined as a COVID death,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Regional Medical Director Office of Public Health Region 7 & 8.

All 170,451 deaths in the United States are due to someone dying directly from COVID-19 or having an underlying health issue; not dying from something else while also having COVID-19 in your system.

“A car accident with someone who had COVID, would not be counted a COVID death,” said Whyte.

Whyte says it’s important to understand that the virus doesn’t affect everyone the same way.

she says her husband was healthy and had no underlying health issues, yet he battled COVID-19 for months.

“My husband was on the vent for over 40 days and in the ICU for almost two months. It is not a benign illness for some people and the problem is we don’t know who will be adversly affected that way,” said Whyte.

Whyte says there are 92-year-olds who do have underlying health issues and will fully recover from the virus.

“People who are saying it’s just the flu….it might be for you….You don’t know. You could be my husband as well,” said Whyte.

As for the Northeast Louisiana region, Whyte says the COVID-19 number of positive cases is showing a difference compared to numbers a few weeks ago.

“Starting to see some improvement though so that’s really good. Your numbers are coming down. They’re plateaued, they’re still high, but they’ve plateaued at least, they’re not climbing, which is great,” said Whyte.

Whyte says the top 5 leading causes of death can change as the year goes on, but to reach the second leading cause of death in 2020, COVID-19 death numbers would have to reach nearly 600 thousand.