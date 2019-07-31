IMPROVEMENTS: LA Tech students can expect new dorms and parking spaces in the near future

RUSTON, La (07/30/19)– Some buildings at Louisiana Tech date back to the 40’s, That’s why the university has decided to replace a few of the oldest dorms- Harper, Mitchell, and Cottingham.

“I lived in Harper my freshman year and my roommate ended up being one of my closest friends, so it’s sad to see it go, because of all of the memories were made, but I’m glad that LA Tech is making these improvements,” Victoria Mount, LA Tech Senior, said.

University personnel say they hope the new and improved living space will help students become successful.



“Because they have easier access to study facilities, easy access to libraries, easy access to food,” Tonya Oaks Smith, LA Tech Public Relations, said. ” All of those things that students need in order to succeed, so that’s why having housing on campus, and upgraded and improved housing is important.”

Tech will be replacing the buildings one at a time, so there won’t be a lack of living space for students.

“So we won’t lose any of the capacity that we have to house our students now, and then in 2020 we’ll be able to place them in new residential halls,” Smith said.

Students have also had trouble finding parking.

Parking is difficult, the gravel lots are inconvenient. they’re a nice temporary solution, but i’d like a more permanent and nicer solution to the problem with more parking spaces,” Patrick Hardin, LA Tech Senior, said.

That’s why the university will be adding 1,000 new parking spaces.

“I commute, but I walk. I usually get a parking sticker, but it’s usually hard finding parking after 10 in the morning, so I think it would help a lot,” Hardin said.