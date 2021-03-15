Impairment suspected in fatal crash that claimed the life of a Bernice man

(03/15/21) — On March 14, 2021, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 2 east of Scott’s Hideaway Road.

This crash killed 52-year-old Brian Ardoin of Bernice.

The initial investigation revealed a Ford pickup truck, driven by Ardoin, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 2. For reasons still under investigation, Ardoin’s vehicle traveled off the highway and crashed into Lake D’Arbonne, submerging the truck.

Ardoin, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

Ardoin’s passenger, who was also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Impairment on the part of Ardoin is a suspected factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.