‘I’m just trying to do my part’ Union Parish legends team up to host a basketball tournament for kids

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Farmerville held the Battle Of The Ages basketball tournament at the Farmerville Recreation Center on Sunday November 7.

Antiono “Tiger” Meeking

The event was hosted by Union Parish basketball legends Antonio “Tiger” Meeking and Bobby Joe “Get Buckets” Douglas.

Battle Of The Ages is an event that featured teams from three different age groups from throughout Lincoln and Union Parish competing in a series of single-elimination games.

For Meeking a Lousiana Tech alumni and veteran of the NBA’s G-League and international basketball circuit, the reason for this event was simple. “I put it together to try to do something for the kids to get them off the streets. Just to have something going on.”

The Battle Of The Ages tournament is the first of many events that Meeking and Douglas an LHSAA Hall Of Famer, are planning to hold in the area.

“I’m starting a program around here called U-Turn with my partner Bobby Joe Douglas and the community,” Meeking announced.

“We’ll have skills programs, boxing, basketball, acting lessons, carpentry lessons, many different varieties of things kids can choose instead of just the streets. I feel like if you put a broad array of activities in front of them to show that there’s more out there than just the streets, then we’ll have a better chance of keeping them off the streets.”

As incidents of gun violence have plagued the country, North Louisiana has seen more than its fair share, something Meeking is hoping his U-Turn program can help with.

“Recently in our town there have been more and more shootings, and we’re trying to prevent that from getting out of hand here.” Meeking assured. “I’ll do whatever I can to help these kids.”