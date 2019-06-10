Illegal immigrant arrested after multi-parish police chase

(6/10/19) RICHLAND PARISH, La. — An illegal immigrant from Guatemala has been arrested after leading police on a short chase.

According to arrest reports, 30-year-old Esbin Funes-Lopez was seen speeding on Interstate-20 in Richland Parish just after 6 o’clock Monday morning.

When Louisiana State Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, Funes-Lopez continued to drive for approximately 9 miles into Ouachita Parish before troopers used spike strips to finally bring Lopez to a stop. 

According to police, Funes-Lopez did not have a driver’s license. Police say he admitted he was originally from Guatemala and that he was in the United States illegally. 

Funes-Lopez was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as a fugitive from Richland Parish. He was transported back to the Richland Parish Detention Center on the following charges: Resisting by Flight, Speeding, No Driver’s License, Obscured License Plate, and Driving with Illegal Presence in the U.S.

