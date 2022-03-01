MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A local charity is benefitting from IHOP’s National Pancake Day Celebration.

IHOP kicked off the new month by offering dine-in guest a free stack of pancakes.

The Monroe and West Monroe IHOP locations accepted donations for the Shreveport Shriners Hospital today.

David Gulledge from the Barak Shrine Temple said, “We are here thanking IHOP for giving to the Shriners hospital for children in Shreveport. We appreciate everything they have done to help our hospital and we are looking forward to the rest of the year, being visible in Monroe and West Monroe.”

All pancake day proceeds benefit Shriner’s Children, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Leukemia & Lymphoma society.