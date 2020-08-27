IF THE LIGHT IS FLASHING RED, STOP: West Monroe Police reminding residents of traffic laws when lights are out

WEST MONROE, La. — The West Monroe Police Department is urging residents to remember and abide by basic traffic laws following the damages that Laura brought to the city.

Across West Monroe there are several roads blocked or closed due to damage and multiple intersections are without power.

Sergeant C.J. Beck with the West Monroe Police Department wants to remind everyone that if you come to an intersection where the light is out or is flashing red, please stop.

Sgt. Beck is also reminding residents that if you come across a road that has been barricaded, do not drive around.

