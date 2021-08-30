Ida’s economic impact on local businesses

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local restaurants and businesses are being impacted by now Tropical Storm Ida. So what does that mean for the economy here?

President and CEO of Monroe and West Monroe Convention Bureau, Alana Cooper says, It’s the only silver lining you can find in Hurricane, “Sometimes there is a economic impact that follows it because you’ll have people that come in and they’re here to help. So they’re staying overnight in our hotels and they’re eating at our restaurant’s. So they’re providing some economic impact in the community as well as the recovery aspect for those who have damage to their homes and businesses. They have to go out and buy materials to do repairs as well as put these other businesses to work as for as construction and those type of things.”

Cooper tells us the hotel’s here got really full, pretty fast.

“The hotel industry, we were pretty full this weekend already going into it. So we had about 1,200 to 1,500 people here,” says Cooper.

Restaurants will see business pick up even more this week as visitors are looking for a hot meal.

“They’re going to need food and so they’re eating out. We have some great people. Some of our restaurants are providing relief food today to those who are working and those who came into town to help other’s. All of our restaurants are struggling with employees and having employees to work. So it is a little difficult l. Maybe they weren’t expecting to work on Sunday, Monday. Which are typically those days of the week for restaurants business.” says Cooper.