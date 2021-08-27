IDA: Weather related school closures

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the latest weather related closures in the area due to tropical storm Ida. Check myarklamiss.com as we will be updating this article regularly with schools, roads and business closures as the information becomes available.
School Closures:
|School/Daycare
|Status
|Beekman Charter School
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Concordia Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Crescent Academy and Childcare Center
|Closed Monday
|East Carroll Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Grace Episcopal School
|Closed Monday
|LaSalle Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Louisiana Delta Community College
|Closed Monday
|Madison Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Monroe City Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Morehouse Parish Schools
|Closed Monday
|New Vision Learning Academy
|Closed Monday
|Northeast Baptist School
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Open Arms Early Learning Center
|Closed Monday
|Ouachita Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Our Lady of Fatima School
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Richland Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Sprinkles Early Learning Academy
|Closed Monday
|Tensas Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|West Carroll Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
|Winn Parish Schools
|Closed Monday 8/30
Road Closures:
- None to report at this time
Business Closures:
- Waste Management has canceled residential collection services for its valued customers in Monroe and surrounding areas for Monday, August 30, 2021
- Monroe City Hall and City facilities to the public and non-essential employees on Monday, August 30. This includes all community centers, both golf courses and the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
Business Opening Later:
- Waste Management services will resume as follows:
- Rayville and Delhi – Customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.
- Ouachita Parish – Customers will experience a one-day delay in service.
- Morehouse Parish – Customers will experience a one-day delay in service.
- The City of Monroe will reopen Tuesday, August 31, 2021