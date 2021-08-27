IDA: Weather related school closures

Local News

by: KTVE/KARD STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Here are the latest weather related closures in the area due to tropical storm Ida. Check myarklamiss.com as we will be updating this article regularly with schools, roads and business closures as the information becomes available.

School Closures:

School/DaycareStatus
Beekman Charter SchoolClosed Monday 8/30
Concordia Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
Crescent Academy and Childcare CenterClosed Monday
East Carroll Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
Grace Episcopal SchoolClosed Monday
LaSalle Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
Louisiana Delta Community CollegeClosed Monday
Madison Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
Monroe City SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
Morehouse Parish SchoolsClosed Monday
New Vision Learning AcademyClosed Monday
Northeast Baptist SchoolClosed Monday 8/30
Open Arms Early Learning CenterClosed Monday
Ouachita Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
Our Lady of Fatima SchoolClosed Monday 8/30
Richland Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
Sprinkles Early Learning AcademyClosed Monday
Tensas Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
West Carroll Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30
Winn Parish SchoolsClosed Monday 8/30

Road Closures:

  • None to report at this time

Business Closures:

  • Waste Management has canceled residential collection services for its valued customers in Monroe and surrounding areas for Monday, August 30, 2021
  • Monroe City Hall and City facilities to the public and non-essential employees on Monday, August 30. This includes all community centers, both golf courses and the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.

Business Opening Later:

  • Waste Management services will resume as follows:
    • Rayville and Delhi – Customers will be serviced on their next regularly scheduled collection day.
    • Ouachita Parish – Customers will experience a one-day delay in service.
    • Morehouse Parish – Customers will experience a one-day delay in service.
  • The City of Monroe will reopen Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories