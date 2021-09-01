IDA RECOVERY: Homeland Bank to serve as donation site

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the state of Louisiana begins to asses the damage from Hurricane Ida, many residents are working to help those who lost everything.
Homeland Bank says they will turn all four of their locations into collection sites for donations.
According to the bank, they will collect general donations and cleaning supplies that will be driven down to help those who need it in south Louisiana.
Here is a list of items the bank has been told they need the most:
- Buckets filled cleaning supplies (such as sponges, brushes, mops, comet type products, floor cleaners, bleach, disinfectant, hand sanitizer, dishwashing soap, etc.)
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Tools