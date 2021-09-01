IDA RECOVERY: Homeland Bank to serve as donation site

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the state of Louisiana begins to asses the damage from Hurricane Ida, many residents are working to help those who lost everything.

Homeland Bank says they will turn all four of their locations into collection sites for donations.

According to the bank, they will collect general donations and cleaning supplies that will be driven down to help those who need it in south Louisiana.

Here is a list of items the bank has been told they need the most: