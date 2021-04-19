ICYMI: Here are the winners of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

WEST MONROE, La. — The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway has come to an end and the winners were announced on Sunday morning on FOX 14.

Just in case you missed it, here are the big winners this year.

The winner of the $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Assurance Financial, is Gilmer Hingle of Monroe, Louisiana.

Rhymes Oliver, another lucky resident from Monroe, won an Exmark zero-turn lawnmower and Echo trimmer, blower, pressure washer, edger and hedge trimmer, courtesy of 3B Outdoor Equipment.

Sherman Harrelson of Columbia, Louisiana, has won the Bonus Prize, a 2021 Nissan Altima S courtesy of Sparks Nissan and the Dream Day Foundation.

And last, but not least is the big winner of the day! Betty Simons from Sikes, Louisiana, was announced as the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home!

Congratulations to all of winners!

KTVE/KARD also wants to thank all of our viewers who purchased a ticket this year and helped us sell out in record-breaking time. With all of your help, we have raised $751,587 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can also watch a full replay of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Special with Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd by clicking on the video player at the top of this page.