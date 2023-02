MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 28, 2023, at 11:15 p.m. To safely repair a huge traffic sign, DOTD representatives intend to reroute traffic off Interstate 20 westbound. Three hours is roughly how long the closure is expected to last. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Exit 118B, US 165 northbound, to US 80 westbound, and ultimately back to Interstate 20 westbound.