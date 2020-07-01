I-20 Frontage Road project in eastern Monroe Completed

MONROE, LA (06/30/20) The I-20 Frontage Road between Garrett and Millhaven roads is now open to the public.

The I-20 Economic Development Board held a ribbon cutting to officially open the bridge, with many officials from the City of Monroe and Ouachita Parish there as well.

This project has been in the works for the last few years and was expected to be completed October of 2019, but poor weather conditions held the completion day back.

“The road is open immediately. We’ve got the crews out here removing the barricades so you can start traveling the roads right now. as we speak. I’m excited for the people of the parish and the city of Monroe and the people that are trying to get to and fro. I’m excited about that, so now they won’t have that issue they has before because they have an ingression and regression going to and fro” Otis Chisely, Chairman of the I-20 Economic Development Board said.

Officials are happy that the project is now completed. The I-20 Economic Development Board is now focusing on their next project, the south service road between Highway 165 and Garrett road.