I-20 Development Board gives update on construction projects

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The I-20 Economic Development Board of Directors met Tuesday, December 7th, to discuss several projects in the area. They discussed the purchase of land and the completion dates of some of their major projects.

The board says the service road being constructed between Lowe’s and the old State Farm building is expected to be completed in January of 2022. The board also says the state is getting closer to wrapping up their part of the Kansas Lane Connector project and it is expected be completed in late 2022.

The board also says they are working with a Kubota Dealership to move their business from Highway 165 to the Interstate 20 corridor. This project will also include creating a two lane road that will run behind the campus of Louisiana Delta Community College.