DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Hydro Extrusion and Commercial Capital Bank will host the Crappie Tournament at Poverty Point Reservoir in Delhi, Louisiana. The proceeds earned from this tournament will go towards the Delhi Council on Aging.

There will be a Kids Tournament Division and Adult Tournament Division. The Kids Tournament is open to children 11 and under, and the tournament will take place from 8 AM until 12 PM. The Adult Tournament will happen from 6 AM until 1 PM.

Children participating in the tournament must be supervised by an adult and wear a life jacket. There is a required entry fee of $40 for adults and $10 for children. A first, second, and third place prize will be awarded, along with a grand prize for the largest catch.

Participants are asked to register by March 16 to help with meal preparation, but late entries will be accepted until March 18. Lunch will be provided at 1 PM for all participants, but guests can also purchase the lunch for $10.

If you have any questions about the event and would like more information, you are asked to contact Jeff Guice at (318) 737-9347.