HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS: Officials encourage residents to stay prepared for severe weather

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Governor Edwards spoke about Sally in the press conference saying the state is prepared for anything. In addition, FEMA officials say they stand ready to support the state however they may need during severe weather events that could affect our region in the upcoming days. They’re reminding residents that it’s important to stay prepared.



With Sally developing, FEMA says locals need to follow the guidelines given by emergency managers and warnings from local meteorologists. Staying up to date on the latest information could save your life. Fema officials say disasters don’t wait on us and they can always change their path. It’s always good to have a hurricane preparedness kit ready to go. That kit could have items like flashlights, extra water, personal protective equipment, and canned goods.

“September 10th is usually the peak of the disaster period and then it starts to decline from there. Today, we are just a few days from that but you could still have a disaster at any time, especially with the warmer temperatures in The Gulf,” said Melissa Wilkins, FEMA Region 6 Public Affairs Specialist.

