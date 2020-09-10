Hurricane Laura: FEMA announces generator and chainsaw reimbursement for survivors

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — FEMA has announced a program that will reimburse people who had to rent or purchase a generator or a chainsaw in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

Applicants who purchase or rent a generator and/or chainsaw within 30 days after the incident start date of Aug. 22, may be eligible to receive financial assistance for reimbursement if:

The applicant meets the general eligibility requirements for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.

The home is the applicant’s primary residence and is located in a parish designated for the Individuals and Households Program. As of Sept. 8, designated parishes are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Union, Vermilion, Vernon and Winn.

The generator was purchased or rented due to a disruption in electrical utility service caused by Hurricane Laura.

Proof-of-purchase or rental receipts for the items are submitted by the applicant.

Other Reimbursable Items

FEMA may also reimburse applicants for the following items: carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, dehumidifiers, humidifiers and weather radios.

Generator Safety

Survivors should never use a generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Keep these devices outdoors, away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

FEMA has a price limit on the amount they are willing to reimburse. Qualifying applicants could get up to $449 for generators and up to $179.99 for chainsaws.

FEMA says they cannot reimburse equipment paid for through your homeowner’s, flood, or other types of insurance. Duplicate payments or reimbursements for assistance provided by insurance or any other source are prohibited by law.

Survivors interested in generator and/or chainsaw reimbursement from FEMA must first register.

You can register by going clicking here, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.

Multilingual operators are available. Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.