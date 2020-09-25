Hurricane Laura clean up efforts continue

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury says they are continuing to work with the clean up contractors to remove the vegetative debris.
The contracted crews will be working in the following locations for the next few days:
District A
Precinct(s)
- 32 – Wallace Road / Wallace Dean Road area
- 33 – Parkwood II/ Westlakes area
- 37 – Sunshine Heights
- 38 – Norris Lane Area
- 41 – Drew Community / Indian Lakes area
- 42 – Wellerman Road Area
- 43 – D’Arbonne Hills Area
- 44 – Good Hope Road Area
- 44A – Forty oaks Farm Area
- 45 – Harrell Road area
- 49 – Strozier Road area
- 51 – Slocum Road Area
- 51A – Brownlee Road Area
District B
Precinct(s)
- 52 –Cheniere Exit / Calhoun area
- 53 – Calhoun area
- 54 – Calhoun area
- 55 – Calhoun area
- 57 – Woodlawn Are
- 58 – Ward 9
District D
Precinct(s)
- 9 – Presidential Estates / Rowland Road area
- 68 – Ouachita Junior High area
- 70 – Monroe Regional Airport area
District E
Precinct(s)
- 72 – Lakeshore area
