Hurricane Laura clean up efforts continue

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury says they are continuing to work with the clean up contractors to remove the vegetative debris.

The contracted crews will be working in the following locations for the next few days:

District A

Precinct(s)

32 – Wallace Road / Wallace Dean Road area

33 – Parkwood II/ Westlakes area

37 – Sunshine Heights

38 – Norris Lane Area

41 – Drew Community / Indian Lakes area

42 – Wellerman Road Area

43 – D’Arbonne Hills Area

44 – Good Hope Road Area

44A – Forty oaks Farm Area

45 – Harrell Road area

49 – Strozier Road area

51 – Slocum Road Area

51A – Brownlee Road Area

District B

Precinct(s)

52 –Cheniere Exit / Calhoun area

53 – Calhoun area

54 – Calhoun area

55 – Calhoun area

57 – Woodlawn Are

58 – Ward 9

District D

Precinct(s)

9 – Presidential Estates / Rowland Road area

68 – Ouachita Junior High area

70 – Monroe Regional Airport area

District E

Precinct(s)