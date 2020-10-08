Hurricane Delta: ULM will remain open Friday, October 9

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe will remain open Friday, while monitoring Hurricane Delta. University offices and classes will keep regular hours of 7:30-11:30 a.m.

ULM students, faculty, and staff are reminded to use caution while traveling. Do not drive into high water or across downed power lines.

If you are unable to travel to work or class, please contact your supervisor or professor to make other arrangements.

ULM will issue statements on the ULM Safe app (download at App Store and Google Play), campuswide email, ulm.edu and ULM Facebook, Twitter @ulm_official, and Instagram @ulmonroe.

For emergencies on campus, use the ULM Safe app to contact the University Police Department or call 318-342-5350 or dial 911.