Hurricane Delta: School Closures

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — These are the schools that will be closing ahead of Hurricane Delta on October 9, 2020.

Schools:

  • Ouachita Parish Schools will close at 11:30 a.m. Friday
  • East Carroll Parish Schools will be closed Friday, Oct. 9th – All classes are virtual Only
  • Franklin Parish will dismiss students at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 9th
  • Louisiana Delta Community College will close all locations at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 9th

