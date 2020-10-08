Hurricane Delta: School Closures

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — These are the schools that will be closing ahead of Hurricane Delta on October 9, 2020.
Schools:
- Ouachita Parish Schools will close at 11:30 a.m. Friday
- East Carroll Parish Schools will be closed Friday, Oct. 9th – All classes are virtual Only
- Franklin Parish will dismiss students at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 9th
- Louisiana Delta Community College will close all locations at 12 noon on Friday, Oct. 9th
