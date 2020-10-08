Hurricane Delta: Sandbag locations

State COVID-19 Dashboard

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has opened up several sandbag locations for those who will need them.

Monroe:

  • Saul Adler Recreation Center: 3900 Westminster Ave, Monroe, LA 71201
  • Emily P. Robinson Recreation Center: 3504 Jackson St, Monroe, LA 71202
  • Lillie Marbles Community Center: 2950 Renwick St, Monroe, LA 71201
  • Harvey Benoit Recreation Center: 1700 Oaklawn Dr, Monroe, LA 71202

