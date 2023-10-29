UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 21, 2023, around 9:45 AM, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Rocky Branch community in reference to a call about an injured person. Authorities were informed that a male subject had fallen from his hunting tree stand and was suffering from serious injuries. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with Rocky Branch Fire Department and Pafford EMS, responded to the area off Chapman Road.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputies and fire and rescue personnel were able to reach the victim and begin medical treatment. The investigation revealed that the victim had fallen around 20 feet and sustained serious injuries as a result of the fall, and he was unable to move.

The victim was able to be taken out of the wooded area and transported to Pafford Air, which had landed at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.