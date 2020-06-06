Hundreds of George Floyd protesters come out in Arkansas

A graffiti by artist ‘EME Freethinker’ that expresses support of U.S. protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, and others are pictured in the public park ‘Mauerpark’ in Berlin, Germany, Friday, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) — Hundreds of people in Harrison and across Arkansas gathered to protest the killing of George Floyd.

The protest on Thursday in downtown Harrison square drew about 300 people who chanted, “Silence is violence,” “Equality is justice” and “I can’t breathe.”

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that demonstrations were held Thursday in Cabot, Fort Smith, Pine Bluff and Little Rock.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25, after a white police officer pressed his knew into the handcuffed black man’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

His death has sparked a national movement against racism and police brutality.

