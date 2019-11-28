Hundreds gather for 6th annual Monroe Turkey Trot

The 6th annual Monroe Turkey Trot was held Thursday morning with a record group in attendance. The race as seen a steady growth in its time here in the Monroe. Last year nearly 550 runners competed, while this year they registered nearly 650 athletes. This year the organization partnered with the Food Bank of northeast Louisiana and will be making a donation once the final total is compiled. While the official amount raised isn’t expected to be announced until early next week, officials believe this years total will exceed three thousand dollars.